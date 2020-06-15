Man found with fentanyl, needles in vehicle after driving ‘recklessly’ in Kingston: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston, Ont., man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving erratically through the city while under the influence, police say.

On Saturday, around 1 p.m., Kingston police say they received several calls from people saying a vehicle was driving “recklessly” in the city’s downtown core.

Some reported seeing the driver yelling from his open window and swerving on both sides of the road, according to police.

Officers caught up to the car as it was speeding down Princess Street, police said Monday. The car then allegedly made a wrong turn onto Sir John A MacDonald Boulevard and began travelling twice the speed limit.

The driver then pulled into a parking lot at the corner of Sir John A Macdonald and John Counter boulevards, where police boxed his vehicle in. Nevertheless, police say the man tried to drive around the cruisers.

When this attempt failed, the accused reportedly got out of the vehicle and ignored police as they told him to stop.

It became clear he was under the influence as he yelled at both officers and bystanders during the short standoff, according to a police news release. At 1:25 p.m., the man was arrested.

Police say he was “actively resistant” during the arrest.

Inside his vehicle, police say they found a clear baggy containing a quantity of substance believed to be fentanyl, a crack pipe and used needles.

After the man was placed in a police vehicle, he allegedly began to slam his head against the inside, causing injury. When police opened the door to check on him, the man allegedly lunged head first out of the vehicle, but was caught by officers.

He was first transported to hospital to assess his injuries and then to police headquarters.

The 31-year-old Kingston man was charged with impaired operation of conveyance by drug and dangerous operation of conveyance.