Crime

Man charged in crash that killed woman crossing street near Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 4:57 pm
Updated June 15, 2020 4:59 pm
A 57-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was killed crossing William Avenue near the HSC Sept. 10.
Police have laid charges in a connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian near Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg in September.

A 37-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing William Avenue just outside the hospital around 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle near HSC

At the time  police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, police said investigators believe the woman had been crossing at a pedestrian crossing with the lights activated when she was hit.

Then, on Friday, a 57-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with driving carelessly causing death and disobeying a traffic control device causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

