Man charged in crash that killed woman crossing street near Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg

Police have laid charges in a connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian near Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg in September.

A 37-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing William Avenue just outside the hospital around 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

At the time police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the crash.

On Monday, police said investigators believe the woman had been crossing at a pedestrian crossing with the lights activated when she was hit.

Then, on Friday, a 57-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with driving carelessly causing death and disobeying a traffic control device causing death under the Highway Traffic Act.

