Saskatchewan reports 18 new coronavirus cases, active cases rise to 41

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Monday.

Health officials said in the daily update there were 18 new cases with the overall total for the province growing to 683 since the first case was reported March 11.

Two people are currently in hospital — one person is receiving inpatient care in the north region and one patient is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

One more person has recovered, bringing total recoveries to 629.

There are currently 41 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

There have been 13 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

Health officials said 146 cases in the province are travel-related, with 409 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 80 have no known exposures and 48 remain under investigation.

Of the 181 total cases reported in the Saskatoon area, 12 are considered active.

In the Regina area, two of the 80 total cases are active, while the north region has 112 total and one active case.

The south region has 19 total cases and two active cases, the central region has 12 total cases and zero active cases, and the far north 277 total cases and 22 active cases.

To date, Over 56,220 tests have been carried out in the province.

