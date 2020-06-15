Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with assault with a weapon at Omemee residence: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 11:56 am
A Lindsay man faces several charges following an altercation at a residence in Omemee.
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces assault with a weapon and other charges following a weekend altercation at a residence in Omemee.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers on Saturday responded to a reported altercation at a residence on Beaver Road in the village just east of Lindsay.

READ MORE: 2 sent to hospital in Lindsay following assault by group of teens, police say

OPP Const. Carrie Lanning tells Global News one person suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Richie Enge, 25, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

No other details were provided on the incident.

Enge was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 27, OPP stated Monday morning.

