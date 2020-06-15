Lindsay man charged with assault with a weapon at Omemee residence: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces assault with a weapon and other charges following a weekend altercation at a residence in Omemee.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers on Saturday responded to a reported altercation at a residence on Beaver Road in the village just east of Lindsay.

OPP Const. Carrie Lanning tells Global News one person suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Richie Enge, 25, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were provided on the incident.

Enge was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 27, OPP stated Monday morning.

2:47 Coughing on someone could be assault: Peterborough police Coughing on someone could be assault: Peterborough police