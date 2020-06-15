London-Middlesex sees 6 new coronavirus cases, 12 recoveries: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

Six people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 12 people have recovered, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported on Monday.

The update brings the total number of cases confirmed in the region to 585, of which now 452 people have recovered. Fifty-seven people have died.

The new cases were all reported in London, and none are associated with long-term care or retirement homes, continuing a trend that has seen new cases be largely community-sourced.

Of the at least 46 cases that have been reported in London since June 1, only two have been from seniors’ facilities, according to health unit figures.

One of the new cases reported Monday involved a woman under 50 who had attended the Black Lives Matter rally in downtown London earlier this month, the health unit said.

In a statement, the health unit said the individual was not symptomatic at the protest, has not shown symptoms since, and wore a mask.

Officials later added that there was no indication that the person was infected at the protest or that she was infectious at the time.

At least 547 cases have been reported in London, followed by 20 cases in Strathroy-Caradoc, seven in Middlesex Centre, five in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The health unit reported seven new cases and nine recoveries over the weekend.

The number of active outbreaks remains at two, according to the health unit.

The two outbreaks, at Kensington Village and Chelsey Park Retirement Community, were declared active on April 3 and May 30, respectively.

Long-term care and retirement homes account for 170 of the region’s cases, 37 of its deaths, and at least 19 of the 24 outbreaks that have been declared locally.

Long-term care homes have seen 103 cases, involving 61 residents and 42 staff members, as well as 24 deaths, while retirement homes have seen 67 cases, involving 44 residents and 23 staff members, and 13 deaths.

Hospitalizations remain low, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The organization last week announced that it would only release the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at the University and Victoria hospitals if the tally was greater than five.

No COVID-19 patients were being treated within St. Joseph’s Health Care London as of June 8 — its most recent update.

An updated number of positive cases among hospital staff at LHSC is not known as the organization has stopped releasing a tally unless the count rises by five or more.

St. Joseph’s Health Care said in its latest update that at least 18 staff members had tested positive. The outcomes of the cases were not provided.

Hospitalizations account for about 19 per cent of all cases in London and Middlesex. About a quarter of those patients have needed to be admitted to intensive care.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the majority in Toronto and Peel Region.

The total is the lowest number of new daily cases since late March. They bring the province to a total of 32,370 — an increase of 0.6 per cent over the previous day.

The total includes 2,527 deaths — eight more than the previous day — and 27,213 resolved cases. That’s an increase of 252 resolved cases, continuing a trend of those growing more quickly than the total case number.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped from 438 to 419, and the number of people on ventilators decreased as well, while intensive care rates remained stable.

Ontario completed 21,751 tests in the previous day, with Health Minister Christine Elliott noting that the falling number of new cases coincides with increased rates of testing, keeping the positivity rate at “all-time lows.”

The update comes the same day the province is announcing all regions of the province except for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will be in Stage 2 of Phase 2 of the province’s phased reopening plan as of Friday.

Most areas of the province were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the regions that can join them this Friday are: Durham, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, Hamilton, Lambton, Niagara and York.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Monday by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The total number of cases in the region remains at 80, of which 70 have recovered. Four people have died — a tally that has not changed since late April.

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported over the weekend. Three new cases and one recovery were reported on June 12.

Six cases remain active, including four in Oxford County — three in East Zorra-Tavistock and one in Tillsonburg — and two in Elgin County, both in St. Thomas.

There are no active outbreaks. Three in total have been declared, with no linked deaths.

As of Monday, 6,956 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 549 still awaiting test results.

The test per cent positivity rate for Elgin and Oxford is 1.2 per cent, down from 1.3 on Friday.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Monday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health.

The total number of cases in the region remains unchanged at 56, of which 48 people have recovered and five have died.

Health officials reported no new cases over the weekend and one recovery.

Three cases remain active in the region, including one each in Huron County, Perth County and St. Marys.

A total of 26 cases have been reported in Stratford, along with four deaths, while 14 cases have been reported in Huron County and 12 in Perth County.

The four deaths were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court, a long-term care facility.

Four cases have also been reported in St. Marys, including one death.

A total of seven outbreaks have been declared, all of which have been resolved.

The health unit said 4,706 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of Monday. Of those, 119 were awaiting test results.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two people have recovered, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Sunday.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 276, of which 235 have recovered. Twenty-five have also died, a tally that was unchanged.

The update comes the same day the province announced that Lambton will be among the regions allowed to move to Stage 2 of the reopening plan as of Friday.

The new case is not associated with an active outbreak at Vision Nursing Home, a long-term care facility in Sarnia that has seen 28 staff members and 26 residents test positive and 10 residents die since an outbreak was declared there April 23.

It’s the only active outbreak in Lambton.

Health officials reported one new case over the weekend that was also not linked to the facility.

Ninety-four of the region’s cases are linked to Vision Nursing Home and to a previous outbreak at Landmark Village, also in Sarnia.

Fifteen cases remain active in the county.

Bluewater Health reported Monday that it was treating no COVID-19 cases, down from 11 on Friday.

The hospital said it had 17 patients who were suspected positive or who were awaiting tests, down from 37 on Friday.

As of late Sunday, LPH said 9,433 test results had been received by health officials so far.

The percentage of tests that come back positive stands at 2.9 per cent, down from 3.1 on Friday.

— With files from the Canadian Press