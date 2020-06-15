Menu

Politics

Report says Montreal needs to recognize ‘systemic racism’ and take action against it

By The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2020 10:01 am
Updated June 15, 2020 10:05 am
Leader of Projet Montreal Valerie Plante speaking to members at the party convention in Montreal, Que., Sunday, May 28, 2017.
FILE: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says there's systemic racism in Montreal during a press conference on June 15, 2020. Mario Beauregard/Global News

A report published today says the City of Montreal has neglected the fight against racism and failed to recognize the systemic nature of discrimination.

The 261-page document follows a public consultation involving more than 7,000 people and concludes that the city has trouble translating words into action.

Montreal’s public consultation office makes 38 recommendations, starting with a recognition of the systemic nature of racism and discrimination against racialized groups and Indigenous people.

READ MORE: West Island community comes together to speak out against racism

The office’s president, Dominique Ollivier, says in a letter to Mayor Valérie Plante accompanying the report that the failure to recognize the problem has left the city without the necessary tools to genuinely tackle it.

The report recommends that city council quickly create a new position of Commissioner to Counter Racism and Discrimination, who will draw up an action plan to fight racism.

READ MORE: Montreal petition to take down statue of McGill University’s founder gains momentum

It also recommends that the city and its boroughs produce data every three years detailing variances between racialized, Indigenous and white people in such sectors as employment, racial profiling, housing and economic development.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
