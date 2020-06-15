Weekly survey: What’s your preferred platform for listening to podcasts?

The podcasting industry is getting big and getting bigger, especially in Canada. In fact, Canadian podcast consumption is ahead of even the United States, the world’s number one producer of podcasts.When I listen, it’s most convenient for me to fire up the podcast app on the iPhone, although I’ve had to flip over to Spotify on occasion. When I’m working on my computer at home, I’ll often listen to podcasts direct from their home web page. YouTube for podcasts? Never really crossed my mind. Yet according to a massive study on Canadian podcast listening, up to 40% of us access our favourite programs through YouTube.Really? Let’s put that to the test. What’s your primary platform for listening to podcasts?
