Toronto driver charged with driving while suspended, fleeing from OPP east of Peterborough

A Toronto man faces multiple charges, including flight from police, in connection with an incident east of Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police say the driver failed to stop. Officers identified a suspect, who was later located at a residence in Clarington.

Glen Young, 38, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

Flight from a peace officer

Driving while under suspension

Six counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed

Failure to comply with a probation order

Obstruction of a licence plate

Driving without a proper rear light on a motor vehicle

Improper number plate light

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

