Crime

Toronto driver charged with driving while suspended, fleeing from OPP east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 9:04 am
Updated June 15, 2020 9:15 am
A Toronto man faces multiple charges, including flight from police and driving while suspended, after a traffic stop east of Peterborough on Saturday.
A Toronto man faces multiple charges, including flight from police and driving while suspended, after a traffic stop east of Peterborough on Saturday.

A Toronto man faces multiple charges, including flight from police, in connection with an incident east of Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10 p.m. an officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police say the driver failed to stop. Officers identified a suspect, who was later located at a residence in Clarington.

Glen Young, 38, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Six counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed
  • Failure to comply with a probation order
  • Obstruction of a licence plate
  • Driving without a proper rear light on a motor vehicle
  • Improper number plate light

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 27.

