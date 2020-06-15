Surrey RCMP seeking missing female youth

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing young female.

Ocean Austin was last seen at 2:00 a.m. on June 14 in the 15400 block of 105 Avenue in Surrey.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Ocean Austin is described as a 16-year-old Aboriginal female who is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs approximately 100 lbs, has long black hair with orange red steaks and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

She is known to take public transit and frequent the Whalley and Guildford areas in Surrey.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or

http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-89550.