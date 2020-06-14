Menu

Crime

Woman sent to hospital after stabbing in north-end Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 3:53 pm
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers. Alexander Quon/Global News

A 33-year-old woman was sent to hospital after she was stabbed in north-end Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the stabbing on Richmond Street at 4:30 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether they have a suspect or if there have been any arrests.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceStabbingRichmond StreetNorth End Halifaxhalifax stabbing
