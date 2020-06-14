Menu

Crime

Man sustains injuries during robbery in Regina: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 1:38 pm
Police are investigating after several long guns and ammunition were stolen from a Regina business Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 300 block of Victoria Avenue East just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday following a report of two men fighting. Files / Global News

A 33-year-old man has been charged with robbery following an altercation that left another man with minor injuries say the Regina Police Service.

Police were called to the 300 block of Victoria Avenue East just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two men were fighting, one of which had a weapon, say police.

Upon investigation, police determined a robbery had taken place resulting in a victim suffering minor injuries. The man was treated at the scene by EMS.

Regina police officers say they were able to locate the suspect nearby.

Kevin Ryan Wasacase was arrested without injury and charged with robbery that allegedly included wounding, beating, striking or using personal violence against the other person.

Story continues below advertisement

Wasacase will make his first court appearance Monday in provincial court.

Robbery
