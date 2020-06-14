Menu

Canada

3 critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 9:54 am
The scene of the crash in the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street Saturday evening.
The scene of the crash in the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street Saturday evening. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say four people were injured, three critically, after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to hospital.

A traffic pole was also knocked down in the collision.

There were two occupants in each vehicle, officers said.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, while one was seriously injured. Officials said one of the patients was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to both vehicles.

