3 critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say four people were injured, three critically, after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to hospital.

A traffic pole was also knocked down in the collision.

There were two occupants in each vehicle, officers said.

Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, while one was seriously injured. Officials said one of the patients was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to both vehicles.