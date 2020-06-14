3 critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say four people were injured, three critically, after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Chrysler Drive and Queen Street shortly before 5 p.m.
Police said occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to hospital.
A traffic pole was also knocked down in the collision.
There were two occupants in each vehicle, officers said.
Three people suffered life-threatening injuries, while one was seriously injured. Officials said one of the patients was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Images from the scene show extensive damage to both vehicles.
