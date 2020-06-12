Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

St. Albert man charged in 2019 Edmonton strangling death

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 5:27 pm
Edmonton police investigate the death of a 25-year-old woman found dead inside a home in the area of 35 Avenue and 107 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. .
Edmonton police investigate the death of a 25-year-old woman found dead inside a home in the area of 35 Avenue and 107 Street Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. . Global News

A 23-year-old man from St. Albert has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Breianna Schamber late last year.

READ MORE: Woman’s death in south Edmonton now centre of homicide investigation

On the morning of Dec. 3, 2019, officers were called to a home in Duggan near 35 Avenue and 107 Street. Paramedics had requested police assistance and when officers arrived, they found Schamber was dead.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the 25-year-old died of strangulation and determined the death was a homicide.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say 3 deaths now being treated as homicides

In a news release issued Friday, police said detectives arrested Hunter Alexander Duncan on Thursday and charged him.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideedmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeSecond Degree MurderEdmonton homicideEdmonton homicidesBreianna SchamberDuggan homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers