St. Albert man charged in 2019 Edmonton strangling death

A 23-year-old man from St. Albert has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Breianna Schamber late last year.

On the morning of Dec. 3, 2019, officers were called to a home in Duggan near 35 Avenue and 107 Street. Paramedics had requested police assistance and when officers arrived, they found Schamber was dead.

Police said an autopsy confirmed the 25-year-old died of strangulation and determined the death was a homicide.

In a news release issued Friday, police said detectives arrested Hunter Alexander Duncan on Thursday and charged him.

