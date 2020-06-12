Coronavirus: 2 active cases remain in Peterborough area; 2 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports two active cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Friday.

That’s two fewer than reported Thursday, while no new cases were reported, keeping the case total to 91. The health unit serves Peterborough city and county along with Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the 91 cases, 87 have been declared resolved — approximately 95 per cent.

Since the pandemic, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, with the last occurring in April.

There are currently no institutional outbreaks.

More than 11,800 people have been tested for the virus. A drive-thru clinic — led by Peterborough County-City Paramedics — was conducted Friday in MIllbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre.

One-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will continue throughout the County of Peterborough until June 17 at the following places:

Monday, June 15 — Norwood (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre, 88 Alma St.)

Tuesday, June 16 — Township of Douro-Dummer (Douro Community Centre, 2893 Hwy. 28 at the intersection of County Road 4)

Wednesday, June 17 — Keene (Otonabee Memorial Community Centre, 24 Fourth St.)

Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Two new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday increase the municipality’s overall total to 157 cases. Of those cases, 131 are reported resolved, one more since Thursday’s update.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications within the health unit’s jurisdiction, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents due to a coronavirus outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

All eight cases in Haliburton County are now resolved and 17 of the 18 cases in Northumberland County have been declared resolved.

Eleven of the cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes required hospitalization. One case in both counties required hospitalized care.

Overall, the health unit’s 184 cases, 156 are resolved — approximately 85 per cent.

There is currently one outbreak which was declared Friday at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.