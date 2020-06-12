Menu

Crime

Elgin woman charged after allegedly smuggling contraband into Kingston, Ont., prison

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted June 12, 2020 10:28 am
Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., May 10, 2016.
Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

An Elgin resident has been charged in connection with the alleged smuggling of contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

On Jan. 20, the OPP’s Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad, along with Correctional Services Canada (CSC), launched an investigation into the delivery of contraband items into the prison, including electronics, tobacco products and alcohol.

The OPP also allege a CSC database was inappropriately accessed by the suspect.

READ MORE: 4 charged after drone intercepted at Kingston, Ont., prison

On June 10, 35-year-old Stephanie Sly of South Crosby Township was charged with breach of trust and delivering contraband to an inmate.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on Aug. 27.

