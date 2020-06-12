Elgin woman charged after allegedly smuggling contraband into Kingston, Ont., prison

Send this page to someone via email

An Elgin resident has been charged in connection with the alleged smuggling of contraband into Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont.

On Jan. 20, the OPP’s Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad, along with Correctional Services Canada (CSC), launched an investigation into the delivery of contraband items into the prison, including electronics, tobacco products and alcohol.

The OPP also allege a CSC database was inappropriately accessed by the suspect.

On June 10, 35-year-old Stephanie Sly of South Crosby Township was charged with breach of trust and delivering contraband to an inmate.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on Aug. 27.

