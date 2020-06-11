Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan, surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Saskatchewan and parts of Sturgeon County late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the weather agency said on its website that its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

A severe thunderstorm warning is up for the areas of Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, and Smoky Lake. Strong winds, heavy rain, and up to nickel sized hail possible. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/TJFMqaEIoA — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) June 11, 2020

People in the area were urged to take cover if threatening weather approaches and warned that heavy rain could result in flash floods.

For a list of all areas in Alberta under a weather advisory, click here.

