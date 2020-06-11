Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan, surrounding areas

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 7:16 pm
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Saskatchewan and parts of Sturgeon County late Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Saskatchewan and parts of Sturgeon County late Thursday afternoon. Phil Darlington/ Global News

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Saskatchewan and parts of Sturgeon County late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the weather agency said on its website that its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

People in the area were urged to take cover if threatening weather approaches and warned that heavy rain could result in flash floods.

For a list of all areas in Alberta under a weather advisory, click here.

