Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan, surrounding areas

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Saskatchewan and parts of Sturgeon County late Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the weather agency said on its website that its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”
People in the area were urged to take cover if threatening weather approaches and warned that heavy rain could result in flash floods.
For a list of all areas in Alberta under a weather advisory, click here.
