Newmarket man charged with murder in 2019 death of fiancée

A Newmarket man has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of his fiancée last August, police say.

Police said they were called to a residence on Davis Drive on Aug. 6, 2019 for a report of an injured person.

Officers said they found a 45-year-old woman who was unresponsive, but had no physical signs of injury. Police said she was transported to hospital where it was determined that she had a life-threatening brain injury.

The victim, who was identified as 45-year-old Ingrid Scholtes, died two days later.

Investigators said the coroner deemed her death suspicious. Scholtes’ cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma, officials said.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said 47-year-old Steven Routledge, the victim’s fiancé, was arrested and charged.

Police said he was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.