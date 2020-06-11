Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with child pornography possession after electronics seized

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 3:32 pm
A Peterborough man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation. AP File

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following a joint investigation by city police and OPP.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in January officers executed a search warrant at a city residence where various electronics were located and seized.

READ MORE: Cavan Monaghan man charged with child luring following Peterborough police investigation

As a result of the investigation, on Thursday a man was arrested.

Gregory Phillip Dunford, 35, of Huntington Circle, Peterborough, was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

The city police worked with the OPP Child Exploitation Unit.

