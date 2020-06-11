Menu

Crime

Pizza delivery driver charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman who placed order

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 3:17 pm
Updated June 11, 2020 3:19 pm
Police in Dartmouth arrested a 24-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman in Highfield Park.
Police in Dartmouth arrested a 24-year-old man for sexually assaulting a woman in Highfield Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Last week, Dartmouth police received a report of a sexual assault that happened May 31 at a Highfield Park residence.

In a statement, police said a pizza shop delivery driver sexually assaulted a woman who had ordered for delivery.

He was identified as 24-year-old Janish Sureshkuma Patel, from Halifax.

According to the release, Patel was arrested June 4 without incident and charged with one count of sexual assault.

READ MORE: Halifax acupuncturist facing additional sexual assault charge

He is set to appear in Dartmouth court at a later date.

Police said in the release they are using a trauma-informed and victim-centered approach to sexual violence.

To protect the identity of the survivor, police are not releasing any more details.

