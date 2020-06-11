Pizza delivery driver charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman who placed order

Last week, Dartmouth police received a report of a sexual assault that happened May 31 at a Highfield Park residence.
In a statement, police said a pizza shop delivery driver sexually assaulted a woman who had ordered for delivery.
He was identified as 24-year-old Janish Sureshkuma Patel, from Halifax.
According to the release, Patel was arrested June 4 without incident and charged with one count of sexual assault.
He is set to appear in Dartmouth court at a later date.
Police said in the release they are using a trauma-informed and victim-centered approach to sexual violence.
To protect the identity of the survivor, police are not releasing any more details.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments