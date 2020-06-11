Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Atlantic News in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 4:07 pm
Image of Atlantic News at 5560 Morris Street.
Image of Atlantic News at 5560 Morris Street. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a man in relation to robbery that occurred at a store in Halifax on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at Atlantic News at 5560 Morris Street at approximately 12:47 p.m.

READ MORE: Bedford woman charged after pedestrians struck in crosswalk

“Staff reported that a man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money,” the police said in a statement. “The suspect left with an amount of money and fled the area.”

According to authorities, a 27-year-old Halifax man was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. in relation to the robbery.

A sign has been left on the storefront (Reynold Gregor/Global News).
A sign has been left on the storefront (Reynold Gregor/Global News). Reynold Gregor/Global News
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyMorris StreetAtlantic News
Flyers
More weekly flyers