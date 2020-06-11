Man arrested in connection with robbery at Atlantic News in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a man in relation to robbery that occurred at a store in Halifax on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at Atlantic News at 5560 Morris Street at approximately 12:47 p.m.

READ MORE: Bedford woman charged after pedestrians struck in crosswalk

“Staff reported that a man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money,” the police said in a statement. “The suspect left with an amount of money and fled the area.”

According to authorities, a 27-year-old Halifax man was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. in relation to the robbery.

A sign has been left on the storefront (Reynold Gregor/Global News). Reynold Gregor/Global News

Story continues below advertisement