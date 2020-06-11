Man arrested in connection with robbery at Atlantic News in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a man in relation to robbery that occurred at a store in Halifax on Thursday.
Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at Atlantic News at 5560 Morris Street at approximately 12:47 p.m.
“Staff reported that a man armed with a knife entered the store and demanded money,” the police said in a statement. “The suspect left with an amount of money and fled the area.”
According to authorities, a 27-year-old Halifax man was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. in relation to the robbery.
