Canada

Man dies in Truro-area house fire: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 1:11 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Nunavut RCMP say a man who was arrested after being knocked over by a police vehicle was beaten up by another prisoner in lockup because there was no room to house the prisoners separately. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 56-year-old man died in a house fire in the Truro, N.S., area Thursday morning, according to police.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP said they assisted in the response to the fire a house along Highway 2 in Masstown at around 9:45 a.m.

Police said the man from the community was found dead inside the home.

No one else was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police noted the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but remains under investigation.

