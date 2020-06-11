Man dies in Truro-area house fire: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old man died in a house fire in the Truro, N.S., area Thursday morning, according to police.

In a news release, Nova Scotia RCMP said they assisted in the response to the fire a house along Highway 2 in Masstown at around 9:45 a.m.

Police said the man from the community was found dead inside the home.

No one else was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated with assistance from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police noted the fire is not believed to be suspicious, but remains under investigation.

