Bedford woman charged after pedestrians struck in crosswalk

A 36-year-old woman from Bedford has been charged after two pedestrians were struck in a marked crosswalk Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision at the corner of the Bedford Highway and Convoy Run at around 9:50 p.m.

Police say the 48-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were crossing the Bedford Highway in a marked crosswalk when they were struck.

Both were sent to hospital, with the man suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

