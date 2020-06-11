Menu

Crime

Bedford woman charged after pedestrians struck in crosswalk

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 11:42 am
Crosswalk in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.
Crosswalk in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. File/Global News

A 36-year-old woman from Bedford has been charged after two pedestrians were struck in a marked crosswalk Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision at the corner of the Bedford Highway and Convoy Run at around 9:50 p.m.

Police say the 48-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were crossing the Bedford Highway in a marked crosswalk when they were struck.

Both were sent to hospital, with the man suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

