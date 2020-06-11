Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Several child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 11, 2020 10:44 am
Guelph police have charged a man with child pornography offences following an investigation.
Guelph police have charged a man with child pornography offences following an investigation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

According to police, a warrant was carried out at a home in the city’s north end on Wednesday following an investigation by the internet child exploitation and technology crimes units.

Police say officers found evidence to support criminal charges, and a man was arrested.

READ MORE: 5 arrested across Ontario in separate child pornography investigations — OPP

He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused was not named by Guelph police but will make a court appearance on Sept. 11.

Story continues below advertisement
What is child cyber exploitation?
What is child cyber exploitation?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphChild PornographyGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph child pornographyGuelph police child pornographychild pornography arrestGuelph police child pornography arrestGuelph man arreted
Flyers
More weekly flyers