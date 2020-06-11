Several child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 47-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

According to police, a warrant was carried out at a home in the city’s north end on Wednesday following an investigation by the internet child exploitation and technology crimes units.

Police say officers found evidence to support criminal charges, and a man was arrested.

He is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The accused was not named by Guelph police but will make a court appearance on Sept. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

1:03 What is child cyber exploitation? What is child cyber exploitation?