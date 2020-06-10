Public secondary school teachers reach new deal with Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Send this page to someone via email

Secondary public school teachers in central Ontario have signed a new tentative agreement.

In a release Wednesday night, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) District 14 Teacher Bargaining Unit (TBU) announce they have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective agreement for contract teachers.

The deal is effective September 2019 until August 2022. Approximately 700 contract secondary teachers had been without a collective agreement since September 2019.

“All discussions were productive and respectful and truly reflect the excellent working relationship we have with one another,” stated Aileen Fletcher, president of the OSSTF District 14 TBU.

“Despite not being able to meet in person, rich conversations occurred at a distance, enhancing understanding by both parties and in support of quality education.”

Diane Lloyd, school board chairperson, says she’s pleased the tentative new agreement was reached during “challenge and uncommon days,” in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our teachers have been doing a tremendous job through this period of uncertainty, and we are excited to move forward together towards even greater success and achievement for our students,” she said.

Details of the tentative agreement remain confidential until ratification by both parties.