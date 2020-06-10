Man arrested for dangerous driving after collision in Hammonds Plains

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP arrested a 25-year-old following a head-on collision near Yankeetown Rd., Hammonds Plains Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the man, driving a silver car, crossed the centre line and hit a red car travelling in the opposite direction.

A woman and two children were in the car.

The three of them, and the man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

The man driving was later arrested without incident for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

He was then released from custody and is set to appear in Halifax court Nov. 30.

