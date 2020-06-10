Man arrested for dangerous driving after collision in Hammonds Plains

Halifax RCMP arrested a 25-year-old following a head-on collision near Yankeetown Rd., Hammonds Plains Sunday afternoon.
Police believe the man, driving a silver car, crossed the centre line and hit a red car travelling in the opposite direction.
A woman and two children were in the car.
The three of them, and the man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.
The man driving was later arrested without incident for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.
He was then released from custody and is set to appear in Halifax court Nov. 30.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments