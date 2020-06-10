Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested for dangerous driving after collision in Hammonds Plains

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 4:54 pm
A driver was arrested after a collision in Hammonds Plains.
A driver was arrested after a collision in Hammonds Plains. File / Global News

Halifax RCMP arrested a 25-year-old following a head-on collision near Yankeetown Rd., Hammonds Plains Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the man, driving a silver car, crossed the centre line and hit a red car travelling in the opposite direction.

A woman and two children were in the car.

The three of them, and the man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release.

The man driving was later arrested without incident for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

He was then released from custody and is set to appear in Halifax court Nov. 30.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP InvestigationHalifax RCMPHammonds PlainsCAR COLLISIONdangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harmHammonds Plains car crashhead-on car collisionYankeetown Rd.
Flyers
More weekly flyers