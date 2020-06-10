Menu

Health

Pointe-Claire will not reconsider opening day camps amid coronavirus crisis

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 4:11 pm
Yellow warning tape closes off a playground in Pointe-Claire
Yellow warning tape closes off a playground in Pointe-Claire. Tim Sargeant/Global News

However, according to city spokesperson Maripier Paquette-Seguin, if the government waves the two-metre social distancing requirement, it may re-open its parks program with some modifications, which would include no access to municipal buildings.

The parks program is a free drop-in program for children ages six to 17.

Pointe-Claire council discussed the issue of day camps on Tuesday night after the province made a series of adjustments to the restrictions it had imposed.

Many municipalities and boroughs said they wouldn’t be able to hold day camps given the strict rules provided by the province. Some mayors argued the restrictions make it too costly and too difficult to offer the programs.

The government responded by announcing it would be giving $11 million to municipalities so they can afford to run day camps.

The head of the province’s public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said on Tuesday that he’s also considering eliminating the 2 m social distancing rule for children.

“We will still be very protective with our elderly people because they are higher risk and especially for the ones who have chronic disease,” Arruda said.

