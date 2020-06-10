Pointe-Claire will not reconsider opening day camps amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Pointe-Claire won’t reconsider a decision to cancel day camps due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to city spokesperson Maripier Paquette-Seguin, if the government waves the two-metre social distancing requirement, it may re-open its parks program with some modifications, which would include no access to municipal buildings.

The parks program is a free drop-in program for children ages six to 17.

Pointe-Claire council discussed the issue of day camps on Tuesday night after the province made a series of adjustments to the restrictions it had imposed.

Story continues below advertisement

Many municipalities and boroughs said they wouldn’t be able to hold day camps given the strict rules provided by the province. Some mayors argued the restrictions make it too costly and too difficult to offer the programs.

1:45 COVID-19: Day camps scrambling after Quebec Government gives them green light to open COVID-19: Day camps scrambling after Quebec Government gives them green light to open

The government responded by announcing it would be giving $11 million to municipalities so they can afford to run day camps.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The head of the province’s public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said on Tuesday that he’s also considering eliminating the 2 m social distancing rule for children.

“We will still be very protective with our elderly people because they are higher risk and especially for the ones who have chronic disease,” Arruda said.

READ MORE: Day camps to open on June 22 as Legault says Quebec not yet ready for 2nd possible coronavirus wave

Story continues below advertisement