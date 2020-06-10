New Brunswick to provide Wednesday update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday, following yesterday’s reported additional case of the virus.

To date, the total number of cases in the province is 147.

READ MORE: New Brunswick identifies single additional case of COVID-19 in Moncton

“No matter where you live in New Brunswick, please continue to maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you are away from home,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

As of Tuesday, 121 people have recovered from the disease, including one related to the ongoing outbreak in the Campbellton area, known as Zone 5.

READ MORE: New Brunswick announces 9 new cases in Campbellton area as outbreak grows

The cluster of active cases has been traced back to a doctor who contracted the virus in Quebec and did not self-isolate upon his return to New Brunswick.

More updates will be provided on the number of active cases at the press briefing scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT.

