Police investigate string of assaults in Thompson, Man.

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating four separate aggravated assaults in four days in Thompson.

In the first case, a 23-year-old man was found with serious injuries on a trail and taken to the hospital last Wednesday

Later that evening, Mounties responded to a fight between groups of men that included an axe and a machete that sent multiple victims to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two men have been charged with aggravated assault.

Then, on Friday, Mounties say a woman was assaulted outside a restaurant and a man was stabbed during a home invasion later that night.

Both the man and woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where the woman remains, police said this week.

“Our officers are continuing to investigate each occurrence and believe they are all unrelated,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Hastie, in a police release.

“We are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to call us. What may seem small and insignificant, may turn out to be valuable and key information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.