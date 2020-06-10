Man sent to hospital for medical assessment following standoff in Gananoque: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was sent to hospital after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his Gananoque, Ont., home Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Gananoque police tweeted out that they were responding to an “active investigation” near Victoria Avenue and Second Street, asking residents to stay away. Police did not believe there was any threat to public safety at the time.

The Gananoque Police Service currently has an ongoing and active investigation in the area of Victoria Ave and Second St. There is no danger to the public but we ask the publics assistance by avoiding the area until further notice. — Gananoque Police (@GananoquePolice) June 10, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A man barricaded inside a home and made several threats to police and about harming himself, according to police.

Officers blocked off the area, and both OPP and Gananoque police negotiated with the man.

The incident ended around 10:30 p.m. Police say “no overt force” was used during the resolution of the standoff.

The man, who police have yet to identify, was sent to hospital for medical assessment.

The investigation is ongoing.