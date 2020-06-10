Menu

Canada

Man sent to hospital for medical assessment following standoff in Gananoque: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 9:25 am
A Gananoque, Ont., man was sent to hospital following a standoff with OPP and local police on Tuesday.
A Gananoque, Ont., man was sent to hospital following a standoff with OPP and local police on Tuesday. Global Kingston

A man was sent to hospital after he allegedly barricaded himself inside his Gananoque, Ont., home Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., Gananoque police tweeted out that they were responding to an “active investigation” near Victoria Avenue and Second Street, asking residents to stay away. Police did not believe there was any threat to public safety at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

A man barricaded inside a home and made several threats to police and about harming himself, according to police.

READ MORE: Man, 36, arrested following police standoff in Trenton, Ont. — OPP

Officers blocked off the area, and both OPP and Gananoque police negotiated with the man.

The incident ended around 10:30 p.m. Police say “no overt force” was used during the resolution of the standoff.

The man, who police have yet to identify, was sent to hospital for medical assessment.

The investigation is ongoing.

