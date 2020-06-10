Menu

Commentary

Bill Kelly: Are body cameras for police the answer?

By Bill Kelly 900 CHML
Posted June 10, 2020 10:00 am
A Toronto police officer poses for a photo wearing a body camera as part of his equipment while on duty in Toronto on Nov. 25, 2015.
A Toronto police officer poses for a photo wearing a body camera as part of his equipment while on duty in Toronto on Nov. 25, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The ongoing debate about police wearing body cameras is, once again, upon us.

The overriding question seems to be, would the use of body cameras reduce the number of use-of-force cases?

The short answer is, we just don’t know.

Police body cameras in Canada — How common are they and do they reduce excessive force?

Kevin Walby, an associate criminal justice professor at the University of Manitoba, has studied the issue extensively.

Walby says that studies and pilot projects across North America show mixed results, but he indicates that there is very little proof that use-of-force cases were significantly reduced when body cameras were employed.

The ballistic vest and body cameras worn by Moncton Fire Department’s prevention division.
The ballistic vest and body cameras worn by Moncton Fire Department’s prevention division. Callum Smith / Global News

Kevin Bryan, a retired police officer who now teaches at Seneca College, sees some benefits to using body cameras, but he raises some valid questions: who gets the cameras? Only uniformed officers? Controversial issues can arise involving plainclothes officers as well.

Would the cameras be active at all times? Some legal experts suggest that could be a violation of privacy rights.

Body cameras for Ottawa police on the table for next budget, board says

But the biggest concern is the price. The cost of the hardware and data storage can run into the millions of dollars, raising the age-old question: who’s going to pay for this stuff?

So, let’s have the debate, but let’s be smart about it.

As Walby asked, why would we invest millions of dollars into something that doesn’t really work?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

