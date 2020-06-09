Two new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, no new recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the overall total to 656.

One new case is in Saskatoon and the other case is in the far north. Both people are between the ages of 60 and 79.

There are now 19 active cases in the province — seven in the far north, six in Saskatoon, four in Regina, and one each in the south and north regions.

One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Health officials said the number of recoveries remains at 624 after no new recoveries were reported.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

98 people are 19 and under

232 people are 20 to 39

199 are 40 to 59

109 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 394 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 145 are travel-related, 78 have no known exposure and 39 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 52,229 tests so far for the virus, up 282 from Monday. It is the fewest number of tests completed in two weeks.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, are providing an update on the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Wyant is also expected to provide an update regarding a return to school in the fall.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

