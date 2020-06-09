Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total tops 500

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 501, including 36 deaths.

The new cases are in Barrie and Bradford, Ont., involving people ranging in age between their 10s and their 50s.

One of the new cases is community-acquired, while the source of infection for two of the new cases is under investigation.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared an additional coronavirus outbreak at Creedan Valley Care Community in Creemore, Ont., on Monday.

There have been 11 total COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities across the region in seven long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home.

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 84 per cent, or 422, have recovered, while 107 have been related to local institutional outbreaks. Six people remain in hospital.

On Tuesday, the province of Ontario reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total to 31,090, including 2,464 deaths.