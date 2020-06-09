West End Winnipeg house fire under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze at a home in the West End Monday night.

Crews were called to the fire at the two-storey home on McGee Street between Sargent and Wellington Avenues around 9:10 p.m.

The city says heavy flames and smoke forced firefighters to take a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the outside until it was safe to go inside and fight the flames from the inside.

READ MORE: 1 occupant hospitalized after Winnipeg apartment fire

The fire was declared under control around 9:50 p.m., according to a city release Tuesday morning.

The release says no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, and while no damage estimate was immediately available, the city says the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water.

5:24 Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons Winnipeg police say 1 arrest made of suspect allegedly linked to 14 separate arsons