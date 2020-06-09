Menu

West End Winnipeg house fire under investigation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 9, 2020 12:36 pm
Updated June 9, 2020 1:06 pm
A fire at home on McGee Street Monday is now under investigation. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Fire officials are investigating what sparked a blaze at a home in the West End Monday night.

Crews were called to the fire at the two-storey home on McGee Street between Sargent and Wellington Avenues around 9:10 p.m.

The city says heavy flames and smoke forced firefighters to take a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the outside until it was safe to go inside and fight the flames from the inside.

The fire was declared under control around 9:50 p.m., according to a city release Tuesday morning.

The release says no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation, and while no damage estimate was immediately available, the city says the home was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water.

