London-Middlesex health officials report 1 new coronavirus case, 6 recoveries

One person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while six people have recovered, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Tuesday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 559, of which 422 have recovered and 56 have died.

Health figures show the case was reported in London and is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Health officials reported five new cases on Monday, all community-sourced.

Of the 20 confirmed cases that have been reported since last Monday, only one has been associated with seniors’ facilities.

At least 522 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, according to the health unit.

Elsewhere, 20 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, seven cases have been reported in Middlesex Centre, four cases each have been reported in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each has been reported in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The last time a case was reported outside of London was on May 15 in Strathroy-Caradoc.

The number of hospitalizations in the city decreased on Monday, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LSCH), who reported that six people were being treated in total at its two hospitals, compared to eight on Friday.

Another update is expected Wednesday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported Monday that no COVID-19 patients were being treated at any of its facilities.

Hospitalizations account for about 19 per cent of all cases in London and Middlesex. Of those, 5.5 per cent have had to be admitted to intensive care.

Nearly 90 per cent of hospitalized cases involve patients over 50, health unit figures show. Seventy-four per cent involve patients over 60.

It’s unclear how many hospital staff at LHSC have become infected with the virus as the organization has stopped releasing that data. The most recent figure from early last week said at least 42 had tested positive.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, at least 18 staff have tested positive, a tally that has not changed for a number of weeks.

The number of active outbreaks in the region remains unchanged at two — one at Chelsey Park Retirement Community, the other at Kensington Village.

At least 19 of the 24 outbreaks that have been declared locally have been at seniors’ facilities.

An outbreak at Sisters of St. Joseph was declared over this past weekend, after seeing at least 25 cases involving 13 residents and 12 staff, and four deaths, including one staff member.

Long-term care and retirement home outbreaks have seen at least 169 people sickened, of which 36 later died — about 64 per cent of all deaths in London and Middlesex.

At least 102 people have tested positive at long-term care homes, including 60 residents and 42 staff, while at retirement homes, 67 people have tested positive, including 44 residents and 23 staff.

At least 24 deaths have been reported at long-term care homes and 12 at retirement homes.

Ontario

Ontario reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and 14 more deaths.

It brings the provincial total to 31,090, an increase of 0.7 per cent over the previous day, which is the lowest growth rate since early March.

The total includes 2,464 deaths and 24,829 resolved cases, which is 337 more than the previous day.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 and the amount of people in intensive care dropped slightly, but the number of people on ventilators rose.

There were 13,509 tests completed in the previous day, well below the government’s target of performing 20,000 per day.

Elgin and Oxford

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries have been reported by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

The number of cases reported in Elgin and Oxford counties remains unchanged at 75, of which 68 have recovered and four have died.

No new cases have been reported since June 2, and no deaths have been reported since late April, health figures show.

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported on Monday.

Just three cases remain active in the region — two of them are in St. Thomas, while the other is in Tillsonburg. None are in hospital.

Health officials say an outbreak at Secord Trails has yet to be declared over. The Ingersoll long-term care home has seen eight staff test positive since May 18.

The number of tests conducted by the health unit stood at 6,043 as of Tuesday, with 450 tests awaiting results.

The test per cent positivity rate for Elgin and Oxford stands at 1.3 per cent, down from 1.4 on Monday.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries have been reported by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH.)

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 55, of which 46 have recovered and five have died. No deaths have been reported since late April.

No new cases, deaths, or recoveries were reported on Monday.

Four cases remain active in the region, including two in St. Marys, one in Stratford, and one reported over the weekend in Huron County.

Overall, 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford, while 13 cases have been reported in Huron County, and 11 in Perth County. St. Mary’s has seen two cases, of which one died.

The four deaths in Stratford were linked to an outbreak at Greenwood Court that was declared over on May 11. Six residents and 10 staff had tested positive.

In total, seven outbreaks have been declared during the pandemic, sickening a total of 23 people and killing four. All have since resolved.

The health unit said 4,029 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of Tuesday. Of those, 79 were awaiting test results.

Sarnia and Lambton

No new cases or deaths have been reported, and three people have recovered, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases remains unchanged at 270, of which now 229 have recovered. Twenty-five people have died.

Health officials reported two new cases and three recoveries late Sunday.

Both cases involved staff members at Vision Nursing Home, a Sarnia long-term care facility that has had an active outbreak since April 23. It’s Lambton’s only active outbreak.

At least 26 residents and 27 staff members at the home have tested positive for the virus, and 10 residents have died.

The health unit says some 40 per cent of the county’s cases are related to outbreaks at health facilities.

Nearly all of the cases that have been reported at seniors’ homes, 93 of 99, have been reported at Vision Nursing Home and at Landmark Village which had an outbreak from March 26 to May 6.

Bluewater Health, which has taken in positive resident cases from Vision, was treating 11 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, along with 20 who were suspected positive or awaiting tests.

As of late Monday, LPH said 8,277 test results had been received by health officials, 100 more than the day before. It’s not clear how many cases are still pending.

The percentage of tests that come back positive remains at 3.3 per cent.

— With files from the Canadian Press

