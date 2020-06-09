Bill Kelly: A tale of two reports

Send this page to someone via email

Earlier this week, we discussed a police report submitted to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, which essentially concluded that Hamilton police responded properly in planning and executing their responsibilities to supply security at last year’s Pride Festival in Gage Park.

But mere hours later, we received the independent report that was done by Toronto lawyer Scott Bergman. It told a much different story.

Bergman’s report says the police response to the violence at the 2019 Pride Festival was “inadequate,” and the lack of police preparation meant the police service “failed to protect” festival attendees.

The report also indicates that the comments made by police Chief Eric Girt on subsequent appearances on The Bill Kelly Show damaged the relationship with the LGBTQ2 community and that the police service owes the community an apology, which, as you may recall, is a question I asked Girt at the time.

The stark difference between the two reports is glaring and problematic.

Bergman’s 124-page report makes it clear that there must be an accounting for what he considers to be inadequate actions and rationalizations by the Hamilton Police Service.

The question now is, how can the Hamilton Police Service and the Police Services Board repair the broken trust between the community and those who are sworn to serve and protect that community?

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

