Heat warning issued for London-Middlesex

A heat warning is in effect for London and Middlesex and much of southwestern Ontario ahead of sweltering temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather service says daytime highs in the low 30s are expected over the next two days thanks to an incoming hot airmass.

Increasing humidity is also expected Wednesday that will make things feel more like the mid-to-high 30s. Things will cool off when Tropical Depression Cristobal arrives in the evening, bringing with it some showers, according to the advisory.

The overnight lows will dip to between 20 and 22 C Tuesday night and 16 C on Wednesday night.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has also issued its own heat warning as a result of the anticipated temperatures, calling on Londoners to continue adhering to coronavirus guidelines.

“We know that the weather will encourage people to get outside, so we want them to take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their friends and their families,” said MLHU’s public health inspector, Randy Walker, in a statement.

“It’s absolutely important to use sunblock, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, cover exposed skin and not overexert yourself, but also to stay six feet away from others, wash hands or use a hand sanitizer often and avoid gathering in groups.”

More information on how to beat the heat and avoid heat-related illness can be found on the health unit’s website.