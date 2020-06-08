Virtual Pedal for Hope raises $63,000 for pediatric cancer research in central Ontario

READ MORE: ‘Screening tests can save your life’ — Canadian Cancer SocietyStudents gather pledges in support of the event and even shave their heads as a show of support of youth battling cancer.However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed schools, the 16th annual Pedal for Hope moved online. The 2020 Virtual Pedal for Hope Tour wrapped up on the weekend, raising $63,000.95.
Today we remember our special friends who we have lost to cancer. They are missed by all and we think of them often. pic.twitter.com/LVsdAhAdbT
— Pedal For Hope (@PedalForHopeCa) June 4, 2020
The tour ran from May 4 to June 5 with a goal of raising $50,000 to support pediatric cancer research as well as local pediatric family counselling programs.
The virtual tour included video challenges for participants — including head shaving and cycling — as well as cancer prevention messages.
It's Peterborough Police Service Constable Gary Pilling turn to hop on his bike and lose some hair! Only a few days left of the 2020 Virtual Tour but its not too late to donate at https://t.co/jGFrx8dPfUhttps://t.co/wCqAHrzCaa
— Pedal For Hope (@PedalForHopeCa) June 3, 2020
“The Pedal for Hope team, along with the Canadian Cancer Society, would like to thank everyone who participated or donated to the 2020 Virtual Tour,” said Peterborough Police Service Sgt. John Townsend, Pedal For Hope team captain.
“The team looks forward to seeing everyone in person next year.”
While the tour has finished donations will continue to be collected online until the end of June. To donate, visit online.
