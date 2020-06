Virtual Pedal for Hope raises $63,000 for pediatric cancer research in central Ontario

The annual Pedal For Hope in Peterborough and Durham — which went online this year — raised $63,000 to support pediatric cancer research in central Ontario.Each spring, the Pedal For Hope features police officers from Peterborough, along with other OPP officers in central Ontario and police in Durham Region who bicycle throughout the region. They visit dozens of elementary schools to engage in games and activities and educate students about cancer.

Students gather pledges in support of the event and even shave their heads as a show of support of youth battling cancer.However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed schools, the 16th annual Pedal for Hope moved online. The 2020 Virtual Pedal for Hope Tour wrapped up on the weekend, raising $63,000.95.