Canada

Virtual Pedal for Hope raises $63,000 for pediatric cancer research in central Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 4:01 pm
The 2020 Virtual Pedal For Hope Tour raised $63,000.95 for pediatric cancer research. Canadian Cancer Society
The annual Pedal For Hope in Peterborough and Durham — which went online this year — raised $63,000 to support pediatric cancer research in central Ontario.Each spring, the Pedal For Hope features police officers from Peterborough, along with other OPP officers in central Ontario and police in Durham Region who bicycle throughout the region. They visit dozens of elementary schools to engage in games and activities and educate students about cancer.

Students gather pledges in support of the event and even shave their heads as a show of support of youth battling cancer.However, this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, which closed schools, the 16th annual Pedal for Hope moved online. The 2020 Virtual Pedal for Hope Tour wrapped up on the weekend, raising $63,000.95.

The tour ran from May 4 to June 5 with a goal of raising $50,000 to support pediatric cancer research as well as local pediatric family counselling programs.

The virtual tour included video challenges for participants — including head shaving and cycling — as well as cancer prevention messages.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Pedal for Hope team, along with the Canadian Cancer Society, would like to thank everyone who participated or donated to the 2020 Virtual Tour,” said Peterborough Police Service Sgt. John Townsend, Pedal For Hope team captain.

“The team looks forward to seeing everyone in person next year.”

While the tour has finished donations will continue to be collected online until the end of June. To donate, visit online.  

