Virtual Pedal for Hope raises $63,000 for pediatric cancer research in central Ontario

The annual Pedal For Hope in Peterborough and Durham — which went online this year — raised $63,000 to support pediatric cancer research in central Ontario.Each spring, the Pedal For Hope features police officers from Peterborough, along with other OPP officers in central Ontario and police in Durham Region who bicycle throughout the region. They visit dozens of elementary schools to engage in games and activities and educate students about cancer.

Today we remember our special friends who we have lost to cancer. They are missed by all and we think of them often. pic.twitter.com/LVsdAhAdbT

It's Peterborough Police Service Constable Gary Pilling turn to hop on his bike and lose some hair! Only a few days left of the 2020 Virtual Tour but its not too late to donate at https://t.co/jGFrx8dPfU https://t.co/wCqAHrzCaa

The virtual tour included video challenges for participants — including head shaving and cycling — as well as cancer prevention messages.

The tour ran from May 4 to June 5 with a goal of raising $50,000 to support pediatric cancer research as well as local pediatric family counselling programs.

“The Pedal for Hope team, along with the Canadian Cancer Society, would like to thank everyone who participated or donated to the 2020 Virtual Tour,” said Peterborough Police Service Sgt. John Townsend, Pedal For Hope team captain.

“The team looks forward to seeing everyone in person next year.”