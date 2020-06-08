North York, Ont., woman charged with impaired driving following crash in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A North York, Ont., woman faces an impaired driving charge following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tracey’s Hill Road at Eagle Road just south of the community of Downeyville.

Police said they located the driver and determined the woman was under the influence of alcohol.

Vera Isachenko, 56, of North York was charged with operation while impaired-blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 30, OPP stated Monday.

