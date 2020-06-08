Bill Kelly: Singh’s criticism of Trudeau misses the mark

Send this page to someone via email

Well, it seems that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants to be the moral conscience of our country.

Over the weekend, Singh once again criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for not calling out Donald Trump for his racist behaviour.

Singh says that publicly lambasting Trump is worth the risk of reigniting trade tensions between Canada and the United States.

So, he’s willing to risk another hurtful economic backlash against Canada?

The prime minister is doing what most other world leaders are doing: namely, ignoring Trump’s rants and ravings because how many times do you have to remind people of Trump’s loathsome behaviour?

Singh went on to say that tariffs and trade wars would hurt the Canadian economy but also damage the U.S. economy.

But Trump doesn’t care if his vengeful trade policies hurt some Americans; his tariff wars with Canada and China had that impact, but that didn’t stop him.

In his attempt to take the moral high ground, Singh pontificates that sometimes it’s hard to do the right thing.

But if we followed Singh’s suggestion, it would be easy to do the wrong thing.

Do we really want another trade war with Trump while we’re in the midst of a COVID-19 economic meltdown?

We don’t need a leader to remind us of Trump’s racist rants, but we do need a leader who looks after Canada’s best interests in these troubled times.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

