Crime

Cole Harbour man facing charges after firearm seized from Halifax home

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 4:39 pm
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

A man from Cole Harbour, N.S., is facing charges in connection with a weapons call that came in early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the weapons call at around 6:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police searching for suspect after man shot in the face in Dartmouth

Police say the investigation led them to execute a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of West Street.

Officers seized a firearm and have a suspect in custody, they say.

Police add there is not a threat to public safety.

The 37-year-old suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face weapons charges and threats offences to life and property.

READ MORE: 2 men injured in stabbing incident in Halifax, 1 man in custody

Anyone who may have information on this matter is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceHRPCole HarbourFirearm ChargesWest StreetWest St.
