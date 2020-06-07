Cole Harbour man facing charges after firearm seized from Halifax home

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Cole Harbour, N.S., is facing charges in connection with a weapons call that came in early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the weapons call at around 6:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation led them to execute a search warrant at a home in the 5000 block of West Street.

Officers seized a firearm and have a suspect in custody, they say.

Police add there is not a threat to public safety.

The 37-year-old suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face weapons charges and threats offences to life and property.

Anyone who may have information on this matter is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.