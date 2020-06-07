Menu

Crime

Cochrane RCMP searching for suspects who allegedly hurled racial slurs, threats in liquor store

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 4:45 pm
Police are looking for these two men in relation to a racist, threatening incident in a Cochrane liquor store at the end of May.
Police are looking for these two men in relation to a racist, threatening incident in a Cochrane liquor store at the end of May. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Alberta RCMP are looking for two men who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threats in a Cochrane liquor store at the end of the month.

On May 30, police received a complaint of “uttering threats” at 4th Ave Liquor.

The victim told RCMP that two men entered the store, and once at the register, they “expressed racial slurs and [threatened] to cause physical harm to a customer,” according to a news release issued Friday.

If you can identify the suspects or know their location, contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

