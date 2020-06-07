Cochrane RCMP searching for suspects who allegedly hurled racial slurs, threats in liquor store

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are looking for two men who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threats in a Cochrane liquor store at the end of the month.

On May 30, police received a complaint of “uttering threats” at 4th Ave Liquor.

The victim told RCMP that two men entered the store, and once at the register, they “expressed racial slurs and [threatened] to cause physical harm to a customer,” according to a news release issued Friday.

If you can identify the suspects or know their location, contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

