Driver dead after single-vehicle collision in Windham, Ont.: Norfolk OPP

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday night.

Police say at around 10 p.m. Saturday, police and paramedics responded to a 911 call for a single-motor vehicle collision on Teeterville Road in Windham, Ont.

#OPP investigating fatal crash at Teeterville Road near Windham Rd 6. Road closures in effect. Power outage in area, @HydroOne on scene. Updates will be provided when they become available. Investigation continuing. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/2DnJ6ziipg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 7, 2020

It was determined that a motor vehicle was travelling southeast on Teeterville Road when it left the roadway, went airborne and collided with a hydro pole, police said.

Firefighters extricated the driver, OPP said, and it was discovered that the individual had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Teeterville Road was closed between Windham Road 6 and Caroline Street for several hours. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.