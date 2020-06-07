Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Driver dead after single-vehicle collision in Windham, Ont.: Norfolk OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 1:50 pm
Teeterville Road was closed between Windham Road 6 and Caroline Street for several hours. It has since reopened.
Teeterville Road was closed between Windham Road 6 and Caroline Street for several hours. It has since reopened. Global News file

Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday night.

Police say at around 10 p.m. Saturday, police and paramedics responded to a 911 call for a single-motor vehicle collision on Teeterville Road in Windham, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

It was determined that a motor vehicle was travelling southeast on Teeterville Road when it left the roadway, went airborne and collided with a hydro pole, police said.

Firefighters extricated the driver, OPP said, and it was discovered that the individual had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

READ MORE: 11-year-old boy dead after being hit by pickup truck while cycling in Essa, Ont.

Teeterville Road was closed between Windham Road 6 and Caroline Street for several hours. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPCrashCollisionFatal CrashInvestigationCar crashDriverNorfolk CountyNorfolkdeceasedDriver deceased
Flyers
More weekly flyers