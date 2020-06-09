Global Regina wants to know what your kids and pets have been up to during the pandemic

For many of us at Global Regina, spending more time at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 has meant spending more time with our kids and our pets — and they’ve kept us on our toes!

They’ve made us laugh. They’ve made us cry. They’ve taught us things we didn’t know we didn’t know.

Our provincial managing editor, Whitney Stinson, went on maternity leave at the end of February, just before the novel coronavirus officially arrived in Saskatchewan. Her three-year-old son has become a big brother to not one, but two, little girls.

“In many ways, parenting newborn twins and self isolating go hand-in-hand,” Whitney says. “Let’s face it, I would likely struggle to leave the house regularly anyways. But in addition to not going out, now no one is coming in either. Being at home all day with three kids under three challenges your multi-tasking skills.”

Global Regina and Saskatoon managing editor Whitney Stinson with her son and twin daughters. Whitney Stinson / Submitted

Some of our team, myself included, have also been out of the office as the station has implemented a work-from-home strategy. My toddler has gotten used to having me around and when I leave for live hits, she misses me. Luckily, we’ve come up with a solution.

We’ve also got some pet parents on staff. Producer Janelle Blakley has become a proud dog mom during this pandemic. Since she brings your suppertime news to air, she has to be in the control room. When she’s gone, roommate and reporter Allison Bamford helps quell any separation anxiety.

Toby wants in on the call. pic.twitter.com/fISQ3jWa3Y — Janelle Blakley (@janellemblakley) April 1, 2020

Provincial affairs reporter David Baxter, who is filling in at the helm while Whitney is away, is a new pet parent as well. His dog, Pete, is proving to play well… alone, though.

Before the day gets crazy here's a barrage of Pete content. 1. He plays fetch solo pic.twitter.com/xI0hOIlTN1 — David Baxter (@davidbaxter_) April 8, 2020 We want to know how your kids and pets have been coping with the pandemic, Saskatchewan. Submit your pictures via email to yoursask@globalnews.ca, or message them to us through our Facebook page or on Twitter.