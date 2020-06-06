Supporters want commitment on status for asylum seekers on Quebec COVID-19 front lines

Send this page to someone via email

Demonstrators were back in front of the prime minister’s riding office in Montreal demanding a firm commitment from the federal and provincial governments for asylum seekers working on Quebec’s COVID-19 front lines.

A few hundred — in cars, on bicycles or on foot — met in front of Justin Trudeau’s Montreal office on Saturday, a second demonstration by the group Standing for Dignity in the past two weeks.

READ MORE: Quebec sees hospitalizations dip while reporting 35 additional COVID-19 deaths

Demonstrators honked their horns and displayed their solidarity as they walked along the streets that create the borders of Trudeau’s riding of Papineau.

The movement wants special status granted to asylum seekers working as orderlies in the province’s pandemic-hit long-term care homes.

Following the demonstration two weeks ago, Quebec Premier François Legault asked the province’s Immigration Department to assess each request to determine if they could be eligible for a path to citizenship as immigrants instead of through the federal refugee system.

Story continues below advertisement

People hold up signs during a demonstration outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's constituency office in Montreal, Saturday, June 6, 2020, where they called on the government to give residency status to migrant workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Wilner Cayo, head of the group advocating on their behalf, said the case-by-case approach is still tinged with the “logic of exclusion.”

“We are asking for an extraordinary measure to accommodate all essential workers seeking asylum,” Cayo said. “It’s a question of humanity, fairness, justice — these people are paying a heavy price, they are contributing to this war effort.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cayo noted these people are doing jobs that are deemed essential during the pandemic and difficult to fill.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

But other advocates have also said those in the same situation working in other essential services such as food-processing or security aren’t being given the same treatment.

Interim Parti Québécois Leader Pascal Bérubé said the province has a duty to recognize those who helped during the pandemic.

But he supports the the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government’s approach to assessing cases individually and said he wouldn’t support an emergency measure for all asylum seekers involved in essential jobs.

“It is not automatic,” Bérubé said. “I think the first step that has been taken is a step in the right direction because the cases are not all the same.”

There are no precise figures on the number of asylum seekers working in long-term care homes, but some advocates have estimated they number several hundred.

4:06 The Spanish flu had a deadly second wave. Could it happen with COVID-19? The Spanish flu had a deadly second wave. Could it happen with COVID-19?