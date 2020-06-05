Menu

Crime

Cobourg police use Taser on man after officers assaulted

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 12:35 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 12:48 pm
Cobourg Police Service used a conducted energy weapon on a man who allegedly assaulted officers.
Two Cobourg, Ont., men face charges following an altercation with municipal police in Cobourg’s west end on Thursday night.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers were called to a park around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a disturbance involving several people.

Police allege two intoxicated men became aggressive and assaulted the investigating officers.

Officers deployed a conducted energy weapon on one of the individuals to assist in the arrest, according to acting Insp. Scott Bambridge.

Thomas Wybenga, 30, of Cobourg, was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, causing a disturbance and being intoxicated in a public place contrary to the Liquor Licence Act.

Kevin Wybenga, 29, of Cobourg was charged with obstructing a peace officer and being intoxicated in a public place.

Both men were taken into custody and later released with future court dates.

