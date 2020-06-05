Menu

News

Cyclist seriously injured after crash involving dump truck in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 12:18 pm
Updated June 5, 2020 12:25 pm
Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a crash involving a cyclist and dump truck Thursday afternoon near Harvey Avenue and Richter Street.
A female cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon after a collision involving a dump truck.

Police responded to the crash scene near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street around 1 p.m.

READ MORE: ‘People need to remember’: Ghost bike installed for Kelowna cyclist killed in collision

RCMP said that initial reports indicate the dump truck was turning onto Richter from the eastbound lane of Harvey when it collided with the cyclist, who was also traveling east on Harvey.

The cyclist is a woman in her 30’s.

Police said she sustained serious injuries in the crash.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows transport truck passing on double solid between two other semis

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

If you witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

 

