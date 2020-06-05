Cyclist seriously injured after crash involving dump truck in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A female cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries Thursday afternoon after a collision involving a dump truck.

Police responded to the crash scene near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street around 1 p.m.

RCMP said that initial reports indicate the dump truck was turning onto Richter from the eastbound lane of Harvey when it collided with the cyclist, who was also traveling east on Harvey.

The cyclist is a woman in her 30’s.

Police said she sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

If you witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police, you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment.