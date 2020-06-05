Motorcyclist dead following collision south of Belmore Ont.: OPP

Huron County OPP say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash south of Belmore Ont., Thursday evening.
According to OPP, at around 6:49 p.m. Thursday, police and paramedics responded to a crash on Howick-Turnberry Road (Huron County Road No.7) and Forest Line.
The preliminary investigation determined a motorcycle was travelling westbound on Howick-Turnberry Road when it collided with a farm tractor towing a manure spreader.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, police say.
He has been identified as Greg Massey, 42, of Morris-Turnberry.
Howick-Turnberry Road is closed between Belmore Line and Gorrie Line. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.
Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 524-8314, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
