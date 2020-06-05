Menu

Highway 401 westbound lanes reopen near West Lorne, Ont. following crash: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 12:23 pm
The collision area on Highway 401 was closed for investigations, and reopened around 11 a.m. Friday. .
The collision area on Highway 401 was closed for investigations, and reopened around 11 a.m. Friday. . OPP/Twitter

Elgin County OPP say one person remains in hospital with life threatening injuries after a serious motor vehicle collision that happened around 2:11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the collision took place in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, approximately one kilometre east of Furnival Road.

Story continues below advertisement

According to officers, a vehicle was westbound and traveled into the north ditch, striking a road sign and then rolled several times.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The collision area on Highway 401 was closed for investigations, and reopened around 11 a.m. Friday.

