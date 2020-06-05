Coronavirus: 3 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The region’s health unit reports three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Friday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 155 cases, up from 152 reported on Thursday.

Of the 155 cases, 127 have been resolved — one more since Thursday’s update — which is approximately 82 per cent.

There is also a new hospitalized case, bringing that total to 10, while 25 cases are now considered high-risk, which is defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. There were 20 high-risk contacts reported Thursday.

In the municipality, there have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications — 28 associated with the former outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

2:22 Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. recovering from COVID-19 devastation Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont. recovering from COVID-19 devastation

Haliburton County

The region maintains eight confirmed cases since a new one was reported Monday, the county’s first new case since mid-April. The other seven cases have been resolved, one of which required hospitalization.

Five cases are considered high-risk contacts. There have been no deaths in the county.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, cases remain unchanged at 17 — maintaining the same total since Sunday. Sixteen of the cases have been declared resolved.

One of the cases has been deemed high-risk and one case has required hospitalization. No deaths have been reported in the county.

Overall of the 180 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction, 150 have been declared resolved — approximately 83 per cent.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.