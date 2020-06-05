Man charged after drugs, cannabis found in vehicle in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing drug-related charges after police in Port Hope responded to a public complaint about a vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers received a call around 7 a.m. about a man who was reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the engine running on Brown Street.

Police allege the man was in possession of a small quantity of a controlled drug as well as an amount of cannabis over the legal possession weight.

Brandon McMurtry, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession of cannabis over 30 grams, having care and control of a motor vehicle with cannabis open and having care and control of a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg in July, police said Friday.

