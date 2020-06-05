Menu

Crime

Man charged after drugs, cannabis found in vehicle in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2020 10:24 am
Port Hope police have charged a man after officers say he was found in possession of drugs in a vehicle.
Port Hope police have charged a man after officers say he was found in possession of drugs in a vehicle.

A man is facing drug-related charges after police in Port Hope responded to a public complaint about a vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers received a call around 7 a.m. about a man who was reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the engine running on Brown Street.

READ MORE: 2 charged after cannabis, contraband tobacco seized from unauthorized dispensary in Trent Lakes — OPP

Police allege the man was in possession of a small quantity of a controlled drug as well as an amount of cannabis over the legal possession weight.

Brandon McMurtry, 24, is charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession of cannabis over 30 grams, having care and control of a motor vehicle with cannabis open and having care and control of a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Cobourg in July, police said Friday.

CannabisPort HopeDrugDrug PossessionPort Hope Police ServiceDrug CrimePort Hope crimePort Hope drugs
